Nwam LLC Buys 10,256 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after buying an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 49,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

