Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $15.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,708. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.