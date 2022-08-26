Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.
Broadcom Trading Down 2.9 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.