Nwam LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after buying an additional 729,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

SLB traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 215,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,371,996. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.