Nwam LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1,289.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,585 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 778,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 112,647 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 2,591,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,573,535. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

