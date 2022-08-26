Nwam LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,897,000 after buying an additional 164,380 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 50,893 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 57,703 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,613,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $10,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,371 shares of company stock worth $66,920,204. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $123.98. 25,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,102. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

