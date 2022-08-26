Nwam LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a market capitalization of $367.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock worth $248,695,335. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

