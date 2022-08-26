Nwam LLC Has $61.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.48. The company had a trading volume of 390,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,788. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.14 and its 200-day moving average is $417.58.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

