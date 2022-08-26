Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.88. 1,214,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,438,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

