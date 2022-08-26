Nwam LLC Sells 23,189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,189 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 941.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 457,946 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

