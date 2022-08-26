Nwam LLC Sells 45,218 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,218 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,536,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

MOS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $62.12. 181,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,517. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

