Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 40,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OSH opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $58,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

