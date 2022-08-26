Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,447,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $1,454,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $5,726,000.00.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $27.66. 1,596,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,535. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

