Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,954. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 million, a P/E ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

