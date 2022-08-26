Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Okta by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.57 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

