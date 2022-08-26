Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.03 and last traded at $62.08. 5,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 903,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 4.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.