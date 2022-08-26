Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.03 and last traded at $62.08. 5,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 903,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

