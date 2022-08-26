Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Raised by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up approximately 2.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Omnicell worth $25,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,765 shares of company stock worth $3,023,465. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell Stock Down 2.0 %

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.88. 8,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,032. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

