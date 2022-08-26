Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $108.20. 407,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

