OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $439,189.72 and $13,829.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

