OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 4.3 %

OneWater Marine stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 51,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $628.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.66. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 38.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 65.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneWater Marine by 34.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

