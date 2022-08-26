Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Gap Down to $37.27

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $34.13. Open Text shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 91,248 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 12.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $46,024,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,331,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.