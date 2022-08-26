Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPRT. Barclays decreased their target price on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

OPRT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 3,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,998. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

