Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,754 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.70. 25,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.50. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

