Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.53.

PAYC stock traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.09. 2,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,760. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.