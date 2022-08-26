Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

MO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,750. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

