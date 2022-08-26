Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $30.41 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.2 %

Unilever stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. 24,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $56.06.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.