Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $36.46 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $36,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.32. 14,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,318. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

