Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

ABNB traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.25. 40,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,103 shares of company stock valued at $86,567,631 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

