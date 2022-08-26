Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.57 on Friday, hitting $538.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,708. The firm has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.21.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

