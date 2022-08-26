Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,988 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:WST traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

