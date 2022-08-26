Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,792 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,738. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

