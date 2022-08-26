Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.54% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after buying an additional 100,606 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,583. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43.

