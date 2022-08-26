Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,685,000 after buying an additional 121,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 192,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 129,022 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 81,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

