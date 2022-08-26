Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,340 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $33.01. 4,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,191. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

