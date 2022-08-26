Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $15 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Price Performance

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.73. 46,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.