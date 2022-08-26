Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,451 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 14,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

