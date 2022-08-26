Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.4 %

Adobe stock traded down $9.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,605. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

