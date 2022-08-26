OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo Purchases 5,400 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 0.7 %

OPRX stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

