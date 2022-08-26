OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo Purchases 5,400 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OptimizeRx Trading Up 0.7 %
OPRX stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $99.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
