Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

ORCL stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. 87,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

