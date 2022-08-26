Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Shares Down 2%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. 254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

About Orient Overseas (International)



Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

