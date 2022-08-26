Origin Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $68.42 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $29.25 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082416 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

