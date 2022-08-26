Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 2.9 %

OEC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,562. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 614,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

