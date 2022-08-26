Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.26

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.26 and traded as high as C$13.37. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 139,289 shares changing hands.

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -66.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$63.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total transaction of C$412,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

