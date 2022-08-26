OVR Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. OVR has a total market cap of $20.40 million and $1.82 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OVR has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One OVR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00083102 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR (OVR) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,187,033 coins and its circulating supply is 27,558,189 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

