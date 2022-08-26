Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Oxford Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

