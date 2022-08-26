Oxygen (OXY) Price Hits $0.0522

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $236,485.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,154,634 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

