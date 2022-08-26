Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the July 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OSTRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

