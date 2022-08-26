Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 6.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 215,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,144,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,974,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 133,251 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

