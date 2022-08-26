PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.0275 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $14,473.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

