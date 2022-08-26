Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -211.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $421.55 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.10 and a 200-day moving average of $532.88.

Palo Alto Networks shares are set to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

