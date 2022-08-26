Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $645.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $645.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $654.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.10 and a 200 day moving average of $532.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $421.55 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

